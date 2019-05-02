What to Know The annual Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show will be launching from the Brooklyn Bridge this year

The fireworks display will kick off around 9:20 p.m. on July 4

The fireworks last launched from the Brooklyn Bridge in 2014

The annual Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show will be launching from the Brooklyn Bridge this year.

The 43rd Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will launch from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges along the lower East River, Macy’s said in a release Thursday.

The fireworks display will kick off around 9:20 p.m. on July 4. Last year, the fireworks launched from barges off of Midtown Manhattan.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will light up the New York City skyline once again with the nation’s best and largest Independence Day celebration,” executive producer Susan Tercero said in a statement.

“We are excited to once again work with our partners in the City of New York to make the iconic Brooklyn Bridge the star of our show.”

The fireworks last launched from the Brooklyn Bridge in 2014, according to the release.