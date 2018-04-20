 It's 4/20 and Cops Across America Have Jokes About It - NBC New York
It's 4/20 and Cops Across America Have Jokes About It

21 minutes ago

If 4/20 has become a cultural tradition for marijuana smokers, then it's also become a tradition for cops trying to be funny about it on social media.

Pot and the people who smoke it are getting a much more friendly reception these days in many parts of the country, but law enforcement is still trying to keep people on their best behavior.

Scroll down for some examples from police department social media accounts.
