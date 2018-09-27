42-Year-Old Staten Island Man Wins $245.6M Powerball Jackpot

The sole winning ticket for a $245 million Powerball jackpot was sold on Staten Island, lottery officials say. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Monday, Aug. 13, 2018)

A 42-year-old Staten Island man was grocery shopping when he picked up a Powerball ticket that won him a $245.6 million jackpot.

Nandlall Mangal bought the winning ticket for the Aug. 11 Powerball drawing at a Stop & Shop on Hylan Boulevard, he said Thursday.

Mangal buys tickets when the jackpot exceeds $100 million, so he purchased a $6 Quick Pick ticket at the store that day, he said.

“I was grocery shopping and knew the Powerball jackpot was big,” he said. “I decided that was a good time to buy my tickets.”

After Mangal bought the ticket, he went out of town for a week and left it on his kitchen table. When he returned home, he checked the Powerball website and was shocked to discover he’d won, he said.

Mangal has decided to claim the money “in the form of a trust” as “a one-time lump sum payment totaling $99,321,975 after required withholdings,” the New York Lottery said in a release.

Now that Mangal has won, he plans to “relax and see where it goes from there.” He is also hoping to take a trip to Hawaii, he said.