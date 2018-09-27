42-Year-Old Staten Island Man Wins $245.6M Powerball Jackpot - NBC New York
42-Year-Old Staten Island Man Wins $245.6M Powerball Jackpot

Nandlall Mangal bought the winning ticket for the Aug. 11 Powerball drawing at a Stop & Shop

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 42-year-old Staten Island man was grocery shopping when he picked up a Powerball ticket that won him a $245.6 million jackpot

    • Nandlall Mangal bought the winning ticket for the Aug. 11 Powerball drawing at a Stop & Shop on Hylan Boulevard

    • “I was grocery shopping and knew the Powerball jackpot was big,” he said. “I decided that was a good time to buy my tickets"

    A 42-year-old Staten Island man was grocery shopping when he picked up a Powerball ticket that won him a $245.6 million jackpot.

    Nandlall Mangal bought the winning ticket for the Aug. 11 Powerball drawing at a Stop & Shop on Hylan Boulevard, he said Thursday.

    Mangal buys tickets when the jackpot exceeds $100 million, so he purchased a $6 Quick Pick ticket at the store that day, he said.

    “I was grocery shopping and knew the Powerball jackpot was big,” he said. “I decided that was a good time to buy my tickets.”

    After Mangal bought the ticket, he went out of town for a week and left it on his kitchen table. When he returned home, he checked the Powerball website and was shocked to discover he’d won, he said.

    Mangal has decided to claim the money “in the form of a trust” as “a one-time lump sum payment totaling $99,321,975 after required withholdings,” the New York Lottery said in a release.

    Now that Mangal has won, he plans to “relax and see where it goes from there.” He is also hoping to take a trip to Hawaii, he said.

