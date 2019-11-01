A 41-year-old man has died after being shot in the head on Halloween night, according to the NYPD.

Police say officers responding to a 911 call about gunfire found the man, who has not been identified, unresponsive in front of 225 Eldert Street in Brooklyn just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

EMS transported the man to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

There have been no arrest in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.