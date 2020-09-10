MTA

40-Year-Old MTA Cleaner Dies in Fall Onto Train Tracks: Police

A 40-year-old MTA cleaner died when he tried to cross subway tracks and fell in the Bronx early Thursday, authorities say.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found unconscious when police responded to a 911 call about an MTA worker falling between tracks at the train yard on East 239th Street and Furman Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn't clear how far he was thought to have fallen. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.

No other details were immediately available. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

