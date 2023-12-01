george santos

40 bills that didn't get a single vote: What Rep. George Santos did in Congress

An NBC News analysis of the New York Republican’s legislative record shows few accomplishments and little support from his colleagues.

By Sarah Mimms | NBC News

Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., was ousted by his colleagues on Friday, ending a nearly yearlong congressional career.

While his fabricated resume, federal indictment and chaotic energy in the House have been well-chronicled, his actual work on Capitol Hill hasn’t gotten as much attention. So what did the Republican do during his 328 days in office representing New York’s 3rd Congressional District?

An NBC News analysis of Santos’ legislative record shows that he introduced 40 bills or resolutions during his short career; that’s roughly average for a member of Congress, according to Brookings Institution statistics. The House did not act on any of them, and all died in committee without a vote.

What’s more unusual is that Santos convinced only one of his colleagues to sign on to any of his 40 bills — Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., who backed Santos’ “Defund the CCP on Campus Act of 2023” (referring to the Chinese Communist Party).

