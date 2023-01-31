4-Year-Old Girl Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Newark: Officials

A 4-year-old girl died after she was among three people struck by a hit-and-run driver in Newark, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Avenue West and North 9th Street. Police said that the child was walking with her father when she was hit by a car that never stopped. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said that three people in total were struck by the car: the young girl, her father and another child, whose age was not immediately made available. The other child and the father are expected to recover, according to the prosecutor's office.

The victim who died has not yet been identified.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police are searching for the driver, who took off from the scene. An investigation is ongoing.