4-Year-Old Boy Killed in Bronx Crash

Police say a 4-year-old boy is dead after a collision Sunday night in Kingsbridge Heights.

According to investigators, around 9:30 p.m. the boy’s father was operating a two-wheeled scooter in the vicinity of Bailey Avenue and West 193rd St with the boy riding as a passenger. They collided with a vehicle, causing the boy fatal injuries.

He was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital but could not be saved. Police say the father was taken to the hospital as well but did not suffer serious injury.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.