Queens

4-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in Queens Park's Parking Lot

A 4-year-old boy was fighting for his life on Sunday after police say he was struck by what they believed to be a dirtbike in the parking lot of Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The NYPD says the vehicle didn't stop after hitting the child around 6 p.m. on Sunday. The boy was transported to Cohen Children's Hospital in critical condition and he sustained serious head trauma, according to authorities who are now searching for the two-wheel vehicle involved.

It was a busy day at the park and witnesses said they didn't realize something was wrong.

"It was so much commotion going on that we didn't even realize somebody got hit until the ambulance and everybody came," one witness told NBC New York.

No other information was immediately available and no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

