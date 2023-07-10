4-year-old boy falls to death from apartment building window: NYPD

A 4-year-old boy has died after falling out the window of a Brooklyn apartment building, police say.

The deadly fall happened around 3 p.m. in East Flatbush on New York Avenue near Farragut Road, according to police officials.

It wasn't clear from how high up the boy fell, but police said he went out a window from a "high location."

A neighbor who saw the boy after he fell says people were franticly trying to help.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"So, when I went to her window, we looked out the window - we see a little boy. He was laying right there on the floor. So I'm like, what happened? So, you seen like 10 different people. They were trying to revive him. It was just like a whole bunch of strangers like trying to get him where he needed to be," neighbor Nashawna Harley said.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the boy fell and if there were window guards in place.