Boy, 4, dies days after accidental fall into NJ pool, police say

On Tuesday, police in Ocean County, New Jersey, said that a child who fell into a pool on Aug. 30, 2024, in South Seaside Park had succumbed to his injuries

By Hayden Mitman

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Police is Ocean County, on Tuesday, provided an update to share that a 4-year-old boy, who had accidentally fallen into a pool in South Seaside Park, New Jersey, had died of his injuries.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, the boy -- who officials have not provided further identifying information on -- died on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, after he was pulled from a pool a few days prioe.

On Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, officials said, the boy was found in a swimming pool at a residence in South Seaside Park at about 3:30 p.m. after he had accidentally fallen in.

Officials said the child was unresponsive at that time and life-saving techniques were performed before the boy was taken to a nearby hospital.

However, on Tuesday, officials claim, the boy succumbed to the injuries he suffered in that incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this child’s parents, family and friends at this most difficult time,” Billhimer said in a statement.

