4-Year-Old Boy Cut on Neck in Brazen Manhattan Chain Snatching

Police are looking for a man they say snatched a chain off a 4-year-old boy's neck in a Manhattan building over the weekend, leaving the child with a small laceration.
The boy was in a residential building near West 183rd Street and Audobon Avenue around noon Saturday when the stranger attacked him.
No other injuries were reported.
Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
