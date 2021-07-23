CRIME STOPPERS

4 Wanted in Brutal Kitchen Pot Attack on 61-Year-Old Woman in Manhattan

Three women and a man set upon the victim, who uses a walker, at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 151st Street on Tuesday

Police are looking for three women and a man they say viciously beat a 61-year-old woman who uses a walker on a Manhattan street corner earlier this week, then stole her bag and her walker before running off, authorities say.

The squad set upon the victim at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 151st Street shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday after some sort of argument. The nature of the dispute wasn't known, but it clearly escalated -- and the suspects allegedly started to kick and punch the victim, including hitting her in the head with a kitchen pot.

They then stole her bag, which had about $22 in cash and credit cards, as well as her walker, before fleeing, according to police. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

All of her attackers are thought to be between 20 and 30 years old. Police released surveillance video of them during the attack (above). Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

