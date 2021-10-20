4-Time Stanley Cup Winner, Ex-Islanders Mike Bossy Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis

What to Know Former New York Islanders winger Mike Bossy says he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer. Bossy revealed the news in a letter to TVA Sports, the French-language network where he works as a hockey analyst. He will take leave from his job while undergoing treatment

The 64-year-old Bossy had 573 goals and 1,126 points over 10 seasons with the Islanders, helping the team win the Stanley Cup every year from 1980-83

He was named the league’s top rookie in 1978, led the league in goals in 1978-79 and 1980-81, and was the league’s MVP in 1982

Former New York Islanders winger Mike Bossy, who helped the team win four straight Stanley Cups, disclosed Monday that he's been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Bossy, a Montreal native, revealed the news in a letter to TVA Sports, the French-language network where he works as a hockey analyst. He will take leave from his job while undergoing treatment.

“It is with a lot of sadness that I need to step away from your screens, for a necessary pause. During this break I’ll be receiving treatment for lung cancer. (The score is) 1-0 so far, but I haven’t said my last word,” Bossy wrote in French.

“I intend to fight with all the determination and fire you’ve seen me show on the ice.”

The 64-year-old Bossy had 573 goals and 1,126 points over 10 seasons with the Islanders, hoisting the Cup every year from 1980-83. He's among the top 25 NHL goal scorers of all time.

He was named the league's top rookie in 1978, led the league in goals in 1978-79 and 1980-81, and was the league's MVP in 1982.

Bossy was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.