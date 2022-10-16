Freeport

4 Teens Shot Outside Long Island House Party; No Suspects in Custody

Four teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting outside a large house party on Long Island late Saturday night, according to police.

Nassau County Police said officers were called to a residence in Freeport just before midnight for reports of a shooting. There they found a 14-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old girl wounded by gunfire.

Investigators believe a car drove up to the home on Babylon Turnpike and someone inside opened fire, striking the four teens. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately clear, but police said they were expected to survive.

Police said they did not have a description of the vehicle.

This article tagged under:

FreeportLong Islandgun violence
