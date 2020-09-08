4 Taken to Hospitals After Car Flies Into Water in Westchester County

Four people were hurt when a car went into a body of water in Westchester County Tuesday, authorities say.

Few details were immediately available on what happened near Miller Avenue and Lakeside Lane in Somers around 11 a.m.

Somers fire officials said all four people were taken to hospitals; the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Authorities were still working to remove the vehicle from the water by early afternoon.

Multiple local emergency agencies, along with New York State Police and environmental teams, were responding.