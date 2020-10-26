4 Suspects Arrested in Investigation of Shooting Near Meadowlands Complex: Police

Four suspects were taken in custody following a shooting near the Meadowlands Complex in New Jersey, authorities said.

The shooting reportedly occurred late Sunday in the parking lot of the sports complex, police said. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident but East Rutherford police took one person into custody shortly after. New Jersey State Police arrested the other three suspects.

An employee at American Dream told NBC New York that one of the suspects ran from police into the shopping center and was apprehended by a security guard.

The suspect was allegedly detained there until police took the person into custody.

Authorities are also investigating a black vehicle that is possibly connected to the incident on Route 120 outside the sports complex.

No other information was immediately available.