4 Suffolk County beaches close to bathing because of high levels of bacteria

Four Suffolk County beaches on Long Island are closed to bathing because of high levels of bacteria found in the water.

The beaches closed to bathing are:

Gold Star Battalion Beach-Huntington

Amityville Beach-Amityville

Benjamin Beach-BayShore

Ronkonkoma Beach-Islip

Beaches will reopen when further testing reveals that the bacteria has returned to acceptable levels.

According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.

For the latest information on what beaches are closed and the status of the beaches impacted, the public can call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 631-852-5822 or contact the Department's Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours.