80-Year-Old's NYC Airfield Tip Yields Possible Key Find in Subway Shooting Timeline

Four spent smoke grenades were recovered from a Brooklyn airfield Wednesday after an 80-year-old witness who saw a white U-Han -- and smoke emanating from the area -- a day earlier alerted authorities after seeing news coverage about their investigation into the subway station shooting, two senior NYPD officials said Thursday.

The details emerge as investigators look into whether the accused subway shooter did a possible test run at Floyd Bennett Field on Flatbush Avenue, near Jamaica Bay, before carrying out the multifaceted rush-hour attack in Sunset Park on Tuesday.

According to the senior NYPD officials, the witness spotted the van and smoke coming from behind a hangar around noon on Monday, more than 24 hours before the mass shooting. He figured it was kids, officials said. Upon seeing news of the manhunt for the subway shooter -- and the potential involvement of a white U-Haul -- the witness went back to the airfield and reported what he saw to Parks Police.

Parks Police contacted the FBI's Joint Terror Task Force, which reached out to the NYPD, around noon on Wednesday. The spent smoke grenades were recovered from the area. That happened less than 90 minutes before the suspect was apprehended.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators stressed that it was too early to confirm a possible link between the U-Haul, smoke grenades and the shooting, but they're continuing to meticulously review the evidence for connections and more insight into the alleged attack planning.

Police said a Crime Stoppers tip on Wednesday helped nab the alleged shooter — and law enforcement sources said they believe the suspect called the tip line himself, saying he was at a McDonald's on the Lower East Side.

"This is Frank. You guys are looking for me ... my phone is about to die," the sources say the caller said.

The suspect wasn't at the McDonald's by the time cops responded to the call, but they drove around and eventually spotted him on a street corner. He didn't resist. He is expected to make his initial court appearance later Thursday on federal charges tied to the shooting and could face up to life in prison if convicted. Read the complaint here.

Frank James, 62, will be arraigned in Brooklyn federal court. If found guilty, he faces up to life in prison. NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst reports.