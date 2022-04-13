Bronx

4 Shot, One dead in Bronx Shooting

Police say four people were shot around 10:00 p.m. in Allerton.

Investigators say that when they arrived at the scene they found four people with gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old man was found shot to the head, and a 33-year-old woman, 23-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man were also injured.

The victims were transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi. The 21-year-old who was shot in the head, later identified as Jessie Bynum, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. All other victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in regard and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

