4 Shot in Busy Brooklyn Neighborhood in Broad Daylight: Cops

Four men were shot in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood in an area heavily populated by corner stores, pharmacies and other businesses, authorities say.

All of the men, three of whom were shot in the leg and one of whom was wounded in his hand, were taken to hospitals after the shooting around 10:30 a.m. on Glenwood Avenue. They are expected to survive.

It wasn't clear what sparked the gunfire. No arrests have been made and police weren't able to provide a description of any potential suspect as of early afternoon.

Footage from Chopper 4 showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.