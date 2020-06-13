Bronx

4 Shot, 1 Teen Girl Dead in Late-Night NYC Park Attack

A teenage girl is dead and three others are recovering from gunshot wounds after a late-night attack at a Bronx park Friday, police said.

Just after 11 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in Shoelace Park and found four people injured: a 15-year-old boy shot in the backside, a 16-year-old boy shot in the ankle, a 19-year-old-girl with injuries to her body and a 24-year-old man shot in the groin.

An ambulance took the girl and the youngest boy to Jacobi, where the girl died. The other two victims were taken privately to Montefiore before being transferred to Jacobi. All three survivors are in stable condition.

Further details, such as who shot who and a motive, were not immediately available Saturday morning.

