4 Shootings Leave 3 Dead, Half a Dozen Wounded in Bloody NYC Weekend

A string of deadly Saturday night shootings in New York City claimed the lives of two men and wounded four others -- each coming just hours after a pair of double shootings in the same borough.

The first took place in Brooklyn's Flatlands neighborhood. Police said two men were shot after 9 p.m. Saturday on East 46th Street. A 30-year-old man died from a gunshot wound and a second victim, 28, was hit in the shoulder at taken to Mount Sinai Brooklyn.

There were no arrests and police did not release suspect details.

A second deadly investigation unfolded on Morris Avenue in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx. Four men in total were wounded around 10:30 p.m., the NYPD said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Two victims were found at the scene of the shooting -- one was a 33-year-old who died from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Shortly after, officers found two other victims at different locations.

The man killed in the shooting was not immediately identified. Police said the other three men were hospitalized for their injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear who fired the shots and what suspect information police had at the time.

Suspects in multiple shootings are wanted by authorities in Queens.

The Saturday night shootings follow on the heels of a pair of double shootings in Queens, police said. A man, 19, and a woman, 23, were shot in Jamaica around 3 p.m.

A pair of suspects reportedly fled in a green Mercedes.

And hours before that, around 4 a.m., another pair of victims were shot outside a nightclub off Albion Avenue. Police said a 20-year-old man died after getting shot in the back. A 31-year-old woman was recovering at Elmhurst Hospital.

Suspect information was limited, but officials said a male wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt fled the scene.