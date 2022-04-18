4 People Randomly Punched, Hit With Bottles in Upper East Side Spree Early Monday

A man apparently under the influence launched a spree of assaults up and down the Upper East Side early Monday morning, beating four people with fists and bottles before being arrested.

Cops received a call for multiple assaults just after 8 a.m. The first victim, at 96th Street and Second Avenue, was a woman punched in the face. At 99th and Second, a man and woman were assaulted with a bottle. And then on 92nd between First Avenue and FDR Drive, a fourth man was assaulted.

The suspect, a 32-year-old male who has not yet been identified, was arrested at that final location just after 830 a.m.

The male victims all had minor injuries and were treated at Metropolitan Hospital. The woman had head lacerations and was treated at Harlem Hospital.

Northern Manhattan, including the Upper East Side, is one of the areas feeling the effects of the city's general rise in violent crime. For the year through April 10, felony assaults in the NYPD's Patrol Borough Manhattan North are up 14% compared to last year.

They're now at the highest level since 2001, per police data.