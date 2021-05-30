4 Officers Hurt in NYPD Vehicle Struck by Driver on Staten Island

Four officers with the NYPD were injured Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Staten Island, a department spokesperson said.

The NYPD said the officers were setting up barriers near Livermore Avenue and Forest Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. when they were hit.

The four plainclothes officers were taken to Richmond University Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the vehicle to sideswipe the NYPD vehicle, but police said it was not intentional.

No charges were immediately announced by the NYPD and their investigation is ongoing.