4 NYC Drivers Carjacked, Some at Gunpoint, in Brazen Rear-Ending Scheme

The NYPD is looking for two people in a series of Brooklyn and Queens carjackings last month -- one that involved a vehicle closely following, then rear-ending, its target each time, authorities say.

All four vehicle heists happened in a 12-day span in the two boroughs, police say. The first case in the pattern dates back to Sunday, Oct. 15, when cops say the carjackers rear-ended a driver at 194th Street and 112th Avenue. He got out of his car and two men in the one that rear-ended him confronted him with a gun. They drove off in both vehicles.

The 27-year-old victim in that case wasn't hurt.

Four days later, around 2:15 a.m. on Linden Place Oct. 19, cops say a Mercedes-Benz SUV driver was rear-ended by another car. Again, two men in the car that rear-ended the Benz confronted him when he got out of his vehicle. They didn't show a gun in that case, instead punching him and kicking him, cops say. They then drove off in the two cars.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The next carjacking came Friday, Oct. 21, when cops say a 52-year-old Ford sedan driver on Elton Street was rear-ended by another vehicle around 2:30 a.m. That case followed the same pattern as the others, cops say. The victim's phone was taken along with his car. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The last known carjacking in the series was just before Halloween, around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 27. That time, a 40-year-old in a BMW sedan was driving near Atlantic Avenue and Hendrix Street when another black sedan rear-ended him. He too was confronted by two men who got out of the sedan -- and that time they did have a gun. The two carjackers drove off in both vehicles, leaving the 40-year-old behind. No injuries were reported in that case.

Cops released surveillance footage from the most recent incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.