$4 million second-prize Mega Millions ticket sold in Brooklyn

No one won the jackpot in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, but two lucky winners in New York walked away with second prizes.

One lucky winner in Brooklyn won a second-prize Megaplier ticket worth $4 million. The Megaplier ticket was sold at Ralph Avenue Liquor Store at 223 Ralph Avenue.

The Megaplier gives players the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes, according to the New York Lottery.

Another person in the Bronx won $1 million by matching all five numbers, but did not have the Megaplier option. The Bronx ticket was sold at Three Star Candy Store at 1673 Metropolitan Ave.

The winning numbers were 1, 5, 7, 22 and 24. The gold Mega Ball on Tuesday was 8.