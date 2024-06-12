Bronx

$4 million second-prize Mega Millions ticket sold in Brooklyn

Another winner in the Bronx earned a second-prize Megaplier ticket worth $1 billion

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

No one won the jackpot in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, but two lucky winners in New York walked away with second prizes.

One lucky winner in Brooklyn won a second-prize Megaplier ticket worth $4 million. The Megaplier ticket was sold at Ralph Avenue Liquor Store at 223 Ralph Avenue.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The Megaplier gives players the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes, according to the New York Lottery.

Another person in the Bronx won $1 million by matching all five numbers, but did not have the Megaplier option. The Bronx ticket was sold at Three Star Candy Store at 1673 Metropolitan Ave.

The winning numbers were 1, 5, 7, 22 and 24. The gold Mega Ball on Tuesday was 8.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BronxMega millions
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us