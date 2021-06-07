4 Men Rescued When Raft Drifts Out Into Long Island Sound

Police rescued four men who became stranded when their 10-foot inflatable raft drifted out into the Long Island Sound, authorities said Monday.

Suffolk County police responded when a 911 caller reported the stranded raft shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The men had launched from Wading River Beach to go fishing but were pulled out about a mile from shore, police said. The raft did not have a motor, and the current was too strong for them to paddle back.

Officers from the Suffolk police marine and aviation units located the raft and rescued the four people aboard. All of them were wearing life jackets, and there were no injuries, police said.