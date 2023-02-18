4 Killed in Long Island Head-on Crash: Police

Police on Long Island are investigating a tragic head-on collision late Friday night that left four people dead.

Information on the victims, including names and ages, was being held the next morning as officials worked to notify family members.

Officers from the Southold Town Police Department responded to the scene of the two-car crash around 11:30 p.m. on State Route 25 in East Marion.

Four victims in total died from injuries sustained in the crash. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any people involved in the crash who may have survived.

Details were also limited on the circumstances of the crash. Police only noted in a preliminary report that the incident was being investigated as a head-on collision.