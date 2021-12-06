4 Injured After Floor of Bronx Salon Collapses Into Basement

Four people were injured on Sunday after a Bronx salon floor suddenly collapsed into the basement.

Video from the scene at New Klaman Hair Braiding shows a large cabinet and other debris sunk into what the Department of Building says was a 15 by 15-foot partial collapse of the first floor of the building on the 1300 block of Prospect Avenue. Officials say four workers were hurt but the injuries were minor.

"The victims, who were in the hair salon working at the time, they actually heard some strange noises that didn't appear normal to them. They saw some movement, shifting of the floor, so they ran out the front door right before the floor collapsed below their feet," said FDNY Battalion Chief James Fleming. "They got out just in the nick of time."

The rest of the building doesn't appear to be in danger, according to DOB spokesperson Andrew Rudansky. He said the property owner has been issued a violation for failure to maintain the building.