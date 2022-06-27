4 Hurt in Fiery 4-Car Crash on Belt Parkway

Four people were hurt, at least one of them seriously, in a four-vehicle crash on the Belt Parkway in Queens early Monday, police said.

Cops initially responded to a call about the multi-vehicle accident on the westbound highway near Cohancy Street, by exit 17w, around 1:30 a.m.

They say it appears two of the four vehicles involved in the wreck were speeding and hit the other two, which were headed in the same direction. One of the vehicles exploded in fire upon impact.

The four victims included an unidentified man, a man in his 50s and two women in their 20s, police said. No other information on them was immediately available.

The center and westbound lanes of the Belt reopened shortly before 8 a.m. but additional delays were expected. Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.