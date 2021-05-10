4 Hospitalized After Deck Collapse at New Jersey Home

Four people were transported to a hospital Monday evening after a deck collapsed at a New Jersey home, fire officials confirmed.

EMS crews and firefighters were bringing a woman into the Belleville home through a sliding door attached to the deck when it collapsed, a battalion chief said.

The wooden deck was located on the backside of the home on Belmont Avenue.

The fire department official said at least four people were injured and transported to nearby Clara Maass Medical Center. One additional person was injured but treated at the scene.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.