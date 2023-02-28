Long Island

4 Ferraris Stolen on Long Island in Service Center Heist

The thieves took a whole bunch of key fobs, too. Here's the latest from police

By Jennifer Millman

Cops on Long Island are searching for three people who stole four Ferraris during a wild heist at a service center in Nassau County over the weekend, authorities say.

According to police, three people smashed the front glass door of the Ferrari of Long Island Service Center on South Service Road in Plainview just before 4 a.m. Saturday and headed inside. They stole assorted merchandise and "numerous" vehicle key fobs, according to cops, before leaving the parking lot with four Ferraris.

Cops said those four Ferraris included a 2014 gray convertible, a 2016 blue convertible, a 2018 white two-door and a 2023 white two-door. The thieves were last seen driving east on South Service Road. It's not clear if they had fobs belonging to more vehicles than the four they stole.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

