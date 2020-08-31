Crime and Courts

4 Charged in Deaths of 2 Men Killed in Botched Home Robbery

  • Four people have been charged in the shooting deaths of two men who were killed during a botched robbery in their southern New Jersey home earlier this month.
  • Devon Conover and Abdelgadi Hassan, both 19-year-old Trenton residents, and Daniel Hall, 23, of Teaneck, are each charged with two counts of murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery and weapons offenses.
  • The charges stem from the deaths of Manuel DelaRosa Jr., 26, and Shantal Farrow, 36. They were found in their Glassboro home on Aug. 19 by police who were conducting a welfare check at the residence.

Devon Conover and Abdelgadi Hassan, both 19-year-old Trenton residents, and Daniel Hall, 23, of Teaneck, are each charged with two counts of murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery and weapons offenses. Altaifjoe Hassan, 23, of Glassboro, is charged with two counts each of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

It wasn’t known Monday if any of the defendants has retained an attorney.

The charges stem from the deaths of Manuel DelaRosa Jr., 26, and Shantal Farrow, 36. They were found in their Glassboro home on Aug. 19 by police who were conducting a welfare check at the residence. Authorities have not said who requested the welfare check or why.

The robbers apparently sought to steal money and marijuana from the victims, authorities said.

