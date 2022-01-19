4 Buildings to Be Demolished After Deadly NYC Apartment Explosion

Four New York City residential buildings will have to be demolished after a deadly apartment explosion Tuesday, the city councilmember for the area said.

The Tuesday morning explosion on Fox Street in the south Bronx left 77-year-old Martha Dagbasta dead and seven others injured, including five cops who suffered smoke inhalation trying to rescue one of the other victims from the exploded building.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Authorities are still combing through the rubble searching for a cause, but the damage is already done. City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca said Wednesday that four buildings -- the one that exploded, the two on either side and one at the end of the block -- will have to be torn down.

The explosion was initially thought to be gas-related, but Con Ed later said it had no indication that was the case. Eyewitnesses told News 4 they heard at least two explosions, followed by flames. Onlookers at first thought it was snowing, until they realized it was ash from the fire coming down instead.

The fire was about 3 miles south of the deadly Bronx blaze earlier this month that killed 17 people. Many of those victims, some of them young children, were mourned over the weekend.