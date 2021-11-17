5 Found Dead After Fire Devours Long Island Home

Five people were found dead following a massive fire at a home in a historic downtown Long Island neighborhood late Tuesday, county officials said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Second Street in Riverhead around 10:30 p.m. and saw the three-story, wood-frame home fully engulfed in flames, according to the Riverhead Volunteer Fire Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The damage was so bad that firefighters couldn't even safely reach the back of the house to attack the flames from behind.

Four bodies were found once the fire was extinguished. A fifth body was discovered Wednesday morning. It's not clear if they were all family members and their ages and identities weren't known.

One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital, officials said.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating the cause of the fire. The home was build in 1907, tax records show.