4-Alarm Junk Yard Fire Prompts Large FDNY Response in the Bronx

A massive plume of smoke filled the skies over the Bronx Monday afternoon after a 4-alarm fire burned a junk yard, fire officials said.
The FDNY confirmed over 100 of its members were responding to the blaze on Drake Street. The fire department started dispatching crews to the scene around 4:30 p.m.
Nearby residents have been encouraged by the city's emergency management to close windows and avoid smoke inhalation if possible.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.
This story is developing, check back for updates.