4-Alarm Junk Yard Fire Prompts Large FDNY Response in the Bronx

A massive plume of smoke filled the skies over the Bronx Monday afternoon after a 4-alarm fire burned a junk yard, fire officials said.

The FDNY confirmed over 100 of its members were responding to the blaze on Drake Street. The fire department started dispatching crews to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Nearby residents have been encouraged by the city's emergency management to close windows and avoid smoke inhalation if possible.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

Happening Now! CFPA member Chris Clarke (@FirstDuePhotog) is on the scene of this 3rd Alarm pallet yard fire in Da Bronx, NY. pic.twitter.com/hxjE1BrbbQ — CT Fire Photo (@ctfirephoto) September 7, 2020

4 alarm Fire in a Junkyard in the Bronx. Incendio de 4 alarmas en un depósito de chatarra en el Bronx @Telemundo47 @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/yfSZCNBbtd — Eliecermarte (@EliecerMarte) September 7, 2020

