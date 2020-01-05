Ozone Park

4-Alarm Fire Tears Through Queens Homes; 8 Injured: FDNY

The four-alarm fire started at a home in Ozone Park Sunday morning, the FDNY said

FDNY

What to Know

  • A fire broke out at a home in Ozone Park Sunday morning, the FDNY said
  • The blaze left four civilians and four firefighters with non-life threatening injuries, the department said
  • It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started. An investigation is ongoing

Eight people, including four firefighters, suffered non-life threatening injuries after a fire tore through six buildings in Queens, the FDNY said. 

The four-alarm fire started at 78-17 101st Avenue in Ozone Park shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the department said. Firefighters brought the blaze under control around 1 p.m.

The fire left four civilians and four firefighters with non-life threatening injuries and destroyed at least two buildings, according to the department. 

Around 200 firefighters and EMS members responded to the scene, the FDNY said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started or how many people were displaced. An investigation is ongoing. 

