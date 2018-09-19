4-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Struck By Car in Brooklyn: Police - NBC New York
4-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Struck By Car in Brooklyn: Police

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Brooklyn, the NYPD said

    • The child was struck at 4402 13th Ave., at 44th Street, in Borough Park around 2 p.m., the FDNY said

    • A Hatzalah ambulance took the child to the hospital with severe head trauma. The driver of the car remained at the scene

    A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

    The child was struck at 4402 13th Ave., at 44th Street, in Borough Park around 2 p.m., the FDNY said.

    A Hatzalah ambulance took the child to the hospital with severe head trauma, and the driver of the car remained at the scene, police said.

    An investigation is ongoing.

