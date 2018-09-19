What to Know A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Brooklyn, the NYPD said

The child was struck at 4402 13th Ave., at 44th Street, in Borough Park around 2 p.m., the FDNY said

A Hatzalah ambulance took the child to the hospital with severe head trauma. The driver of the car remained at the scene

A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The child was struck at 4402 13th Ave., at 44th Street, in Borough Park around 2 p.m., the FDNY said.

A Hatzalah ambulance took the child to the hospital with severe head trauma, and the driver of the car remained at the scene, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.