A 4-year-old girl who brought capsules filled with crack cocaine home from her day care was rushed to the hospital after telling her mom she’d put one of them in her mouth.

The girl came home with several vials that a classmate had given her at Lil Inventors Child Care, on Andrews Avenue in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx, her mother Sabrina Straker told NBC 4 New York.

The girl told Straker the classmate had given her his tooth, but when Straker looked at the vials, it was clear that wasn’t the case, she said.

“I look at it, and it’s not one piece… it’s two smaller pieces,” she said. “[I thought], OK, clearly this is not a tooth.”

Straker brought the vials to a local precinct, where she was told by a narcotics detective that they contained crack cocaine, she told News 4.

That’s when Straker’s daughter, who was acting hyper, told her she’d tasted one of the “teeth” at the behest of her friend, she said.

“We kept saying, ‘Why are you so hyper today, Serenity? Normally, you think she has a lot of sugar or something like that at school,” Straker said.

The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she tested positive for crack cocaine, Straker said.

Straker’s daughter has recovered from the incident, but hasn’t returned to the day care, Straker said.

“I’m frustrated, I’m annoyed, I’m disappointed,” she said.

The daycare didn’t immediately provide a statement or information about the incident to News 4 on Wednesday.

Police told News 4 they’re investigating the incident.