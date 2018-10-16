4-Year-Old Found in Manhattan After Going Missing in Brooklyn: Law Enforcement Sources - NBC New York
4-Year-Old Found in Manhattan After Going Missing in Brooklyn: Law Enforcement Sources

The boy's mother had just gone up an escalator at a Brooklyn subway station when she realized her son was missing, sources said

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 4-year-old boy who went missing in Brooklyn has been found safe in Manhattan, law enforcement sources said

    • The boy's mother had just gone up an escalator at a Brooklyn subway station when she realized her son was missing, sources said

    • It wasn't immediately clear how the boy ended up in another borough

    A 4-year-old boy who went missing in Brooklyn has been found safe in Manhattan, law enforcement sources said. 

    A mother and her four children had just gone up an escalator at the Broadway Junction station in Cypress Hills around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday when she realized her son was missing, the sources said. 

    The boy was found safe by police in Manhattan's 5th Precinct, which includes Chinatown and Little Italy, around 10 a.m., law enforcement sources said.

    It wasn't immediately clear how the boy ended up in another borough.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

