A 4-year-old boy who went missing in Brooklyn has been found safe in Manhattan, law enforcement sources said.

A mother and her four children had just gone up an escalator at the Broadway Junction station in Cypress Hills around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday when she realized her son was missing, the sources said.

The boy was found safe by police in Manhattan's 5th Precinct, which includes Chinatown and Little Italy, around 10 a.m., law enforcement sources said.

It wasn't immediately clear how the boy ended up in another borough.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.