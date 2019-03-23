A rash of unrelated shootings across New York City over two days has left one man dead and four other people injured, including a 13-year-old boy, police said.

The shootings took place between Thursday evening and Friday night in the Bronx and Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

A 26-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his torso on Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights on Friday night, police said. Courtney Tingle, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital.

On Friday afternoon in the Bronx, a person opened fire on a man sitting in his vehicle on Forest Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot several times and hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect ran off.

On Thursday evening, two people walked up to a 16-year-old boy on 143rd Street in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx, police said. They were armed and one of them shot the teen in the head, leaving him in critical but stable condition.

On Friday night in the Crotona Avenue in the Crotona neighborhood of the Bronx, a man and a 13-year-old boy were shot, police said. Both were expected to survive.

No one had been arrested in any of the shootings. Investigations were ongoing.