Four sea turtles will return to the wild this week after recovering from the turtle equivalent of hypothermia, a Long Island-based rescue organization said. An Atlantic green sea turtle named Coconut and three Kemp’s ridley sea turtles named Oreo, Mint Chip and Rocky Road had to be rehabilitated after suffering from “cold stunning,” the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation said. The turtles will be released at Ponquogue Beach in Hampton Bays, at 280 Dune Road, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21, the foundation said.