Firefighters enter a home in the Bronx where four people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.

A buildup of carbon monoxide in a New York City home on Saturday night injured four people, including one seriously, firefighters said.

The victims were poisoned in a home on Walton Avenue in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Bronx, the FDNY said.

The victims were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the carbon monoxide leak was under investigation.