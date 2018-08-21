Three out of four of the men suspected of stealing property from delivery trucks across Manhattan over the past few months.

A group of four men are wanted for a string of delivery truck robberies over the past few months across midtown Manhattan, police say.

According to the NYPD, the suspects have broken into at least six different delivery trucks since March to steal packages and other property. The NYPD estimates that all of the stolen items have a combined value of over $16,000.

The most recent robbery took place on July 31, when four merchandise boxes were stolen from the back of a delivery truck parked on the 500 block Madison Avenue.

The NYPD is asking the public for help in identifying the suspects who are all men of medium to heavy build. Three out of four of the suspects have been caught on surveillance footage, as seen above.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.