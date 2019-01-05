4 Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Apartment Building: FDNY

What to Know
One person was critically injured and three others were in serious condition after a fire broke out at a Bronx apartment building
The department received a call about a fire at 900 Baychester Ave., in Co-op City, around 10:15 a.m. Saturday
The fire started on the fifth floor of the 24-story building, and was contained to that floor, the FDNY said
One person was critically injured and three others were in serious condition after a fire broke out at a Bronx apartment building, the FDNY said.
The department received a call about a fire at 900 Baychester Ave., in Co-op City, around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
The fire started on the fifth floor of the 24-story building, and was contained to that floor, the FDNY said.
Firefighters had gotten the blaze under control by around 10:54 a.m., according to the department.
The department didn’t immediately provide the ages of the four people injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.