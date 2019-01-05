4 Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Apartment Building: FDNY - NBC New York
4 Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Apartment Building: FDNY

The FDNY received a call about a fire at 900 Baychester Ave., in Co-op City, around 10:15 a.m. Saturday

Published 28 minutes ago

    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • One person was critically injured and three others were in serious condition after a fire broke out at a Bronx apartment building

    • The department received a call about a fire at 900 Baychester Ave., in Co-op City, around 10:15 a.m. Saturday

    • The fire started on the fifth floor of the 24-story building, and was contained to that floor, the FDNY said

    One person was critically injured and three others were in serious condition after a fire broke out at a Bronx apartment building, the FDNY said.

    The department received a call about a fire at 900 Baychester Ave., in Co-op City, around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

    The fire started on the fifth floor of the 24-story building, and was contained to that floor, the FDNY said.

    Firefighters had gotten the blaze under control by around 10:54 a.m., according to the department.

    The department didn’t immediately provide the ages of the four people injured in the fire.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

