4 Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Apartment Building: FDNY

One person was critically injured and three others were in serious condition after a fire broke out at a Bronx apartment building, the FDNY said.

The department received a call about a fire at 900 Baychester Ave., in Co-op City, around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

The fire started on the fifth floor of the 24-story building, and was contained to that floor, the FDNY said.

Firefighters had gotten the blaze under control by around 10:54 a.m., according to the department.

The department didn’t immediately provide the ages of the four people injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.