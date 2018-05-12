4 Hurt in Yonkers Apartment Fire

An apartment fire on Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers.

A fire broke out at a Yonkers apartment building Saturday morning that sent four people to the hospital and forced families to flee their homes, officials said.

Video shows the top floor of the four-story building on Nepperhan Avenue completely destroyed with flames shooting from the roof.

Residents, including children, were seen fleeing the building in the pre-dawn hours, some wrapped in blankets.

The fire was reported at 3:15 a.m., said Yonkers Deputy Fire Cheif Thomas Fitzpatrick.

Four people were taken to St. Joe's hospital for smoke inhalation, he said.



