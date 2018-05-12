4 Hurt in Yonkers Apartment Fire - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

4 Hurt in Yonkers Apartment Fire

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    4 Hurt in Yonkers Apartment Fire
    NBC 4 New York
    An apartment fire on Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers.

    A fire broke out at a Yonkers apartment building Saturday morning that sent four people to the hospital and forced families to flee their homes, officials said. 

    Video shows the top floor of the four-story building on Nepperhan Avenue completely destroyed with flames shooting from the roof. 

    Residents, including children, were seen fleeing the building in the pre-dawn hours, some wrapped in blankets. 

    The fire was reported at 3:15 a.m., said Yonkers Deputy Fire Cheif Thomas Fitzpatrick. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Pexels/CC

    Four people were taken to St. Joe's hospital for smoke inhalation, he said. 


    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us