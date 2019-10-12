What to Know 4 are dead and 5 are in critical condition after a shooting in Brooklyn early Saturday morning

The Utica Avenue location in Crown Heights appears to be some sort of social club

Initial reports came in just after 7 a.m., and there was a massive police and EMS response

At least nine people were shot and four of them killed in a brutal incident in Brooklyn, New York in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident took place on Utica Avenue in the Crown Heights section. Details remained very limited as of early Saturday.

Law enforcement sources said they were investigating whether the shooting was tied in any way to events connected to a hip-hop festival taking place around the city Saturday.

Initial reports came in just after 7 a.m. An awning over the location of the site described it as a "private social and rental space," though it was not immediately clear how it was actually being used at the time of the shooting.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police and EMS presence.

The shooting happened less than three blocks north of the NYPD's 77th Precinct.

This is a developing story.