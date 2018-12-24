Clinton Howell, 12, was shot and killed while walking to his house on Willow Street in Bridgeport on Tuesday night.

Police have arrested four young people in connection with the shooting death of a 12-year-old Bridgeport boy last week.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim's office announced Monday that an 18-year-old, a 16-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old have been arrested in connection to 12-year-old Clinton Howell's death.

Ganim's office said the 18-year-old is being charged with murder. The 16-year-old, 14-year-old and 12-year-old are facing charges including conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of a firearm, but officials said those charges could change.

Howell was shot in front of his home on Willow Street on Tuesday night as he walked home from a corner store.

”As he was coming up the steps, someone came by and just started shooting and two of the bullets hit him and he ended up just falling inside the house on the floor,” said Gamel Dawkins, Howell's brother.

Howell was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was a seventh-grader at Bridge Academy in Bridgeport.

Detectives said they do not believe Howell was the intended target and believe it's possible that the target of the shooting was someone who was walking with him at the time.