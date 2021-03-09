Manhattan

3rd Person Arrested in Death of Woman Found Wrapped in Plastic in NYC Warehouse

Her case has been ruled a homicide, the NYPD said Tuesday

NBC Universal, Inc.

A third individual has now been arrested in the death of a 19-year-old woman found wrapped in plastic in an abandoned New York City warehouse, a case the NYPD said Tuesday has now been ruled a homicide.

The victim, identified as Rosalee Sanchez, was found in the old Fulton Fish Market on South Street in Manhattan around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Responding officers said she was dead when they arrived. Sanchez was homeless, but little else is known about her publicly at this time.

The two men arrested in her case -- 25-year-old Austin Boehm and 20-year-old Christian Mercado -- are also homeless, police have said. They both face charges of second-degree murder. The woman recently cuffed, 35-year-old Amber Wilson, was last linked to an unspecified address in Maryland. Wilson is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

News

LIRR 9 hours ago

LIRR Adds More Service After Photos Show Riders Packed on Trains Amid Service Cuts

covid-19 vaccine 8 hours ago

LI Diocese Echoes Bishops' Call to Avoid J&J Vaccine — A Reckless Message, Others Say

Police haven't released any additional details surrounding Sanchez's death or a potential motive for her killing. The medical examiner's final report is pending.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNYPDhomicideseaportsouth street
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us