3rd Person Arrested in Death of Woman Found Wrapped in Plastic in NYC Warehouse

A third individual has now been arrested in the death of a 19-year-old woman found wrapped in plastic in an abandoned New York City warehouse, a case the NYPD said Tuesday has now been ruled a homicide.

The victim, identified as Rosalee Sanchez, was found in the old Fulton Fish Market on South Street in Manhattan around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Responding officers said she was dead when they arrived. Sanchez was homeless, but little else is known about her publicly at this time.

The two men arrested in her case -- 25-year-old Austin Boehm and 20-year-old Christian Mercado -- are also homeless, police have said. They both face charges of second-degree murder. The woman recently cuffed, 35-year-old Amber Wilson, was last linked to an unspecified address in Maryland. Wilson is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Police haven't released any additional details surrounding Sanchez's death or a potential motive for her killing. The medical examiner's final report is pending.